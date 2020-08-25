Cameroon-Brazil Cooperation - Brazilian Navy Officer Decorated

The decoration ceremony took place at the Navy Headquarters in Yaounde on August 20,2020.

President Paul Biya, the Commander-in -Chief of Cameroon's defence forces in the decree of June 24, 2020 exceptionally raised the Brazilian Navy officer, Commander Artur Eloi Roman to the rank of the Knight of the Order of Merit. On August 20, 2020, the Chief of Staff of Cameroon's Navy, Rear Admiral Mendoua Jean on behalf of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo pinned the medal on Commander Artur Eloi Roman.

The brief ceremony was in honour of the Brazilian military officer who had come to the end of his two-year mission in Cameroon. Rear Admiral Mendoua Jean who chaired the event lauded the strategic security and military cooperation between the Cameroonian and Brazilian Navies that represents a good example of South-South cooperation. The two countries are bound by a Memorandum of Understanding which Artur Eloi Roman worked with enthusiasm to materialize. Rear Admiral Mendoua therefore used the occasion to lauded the palpable fruits of the cooperation. He cited strategic partnership in the areas of training and maritime surveillance. For instance, since September 2018, young Cameroonian are undergoing training in the Naval Academy in Rio de Janeiro. Also between July 2019 and August 2020, a Brazilian expert, Roberto Bragas worked with the Cameroonian Navy in Douala to impart on them skills in information systems and control of maritime traffic code-named SISTRAM. His successor is Correia Jefferson. Brazil has also been supporting the putting in place of security and safety apparatus in the Gulf of Guinea with aim of fostering economic development of countries of the zone.

The Ambassador of Brazil to Cameroon, Vivian Loss Sanmartin attended the decoration ceremony. She used the occasion to laud the cooperation between Brazil and Cameroon, while singling out the Memorandum of Understanding between the Navies of the two countries. The Ambassador expressed delight at the level of cooperation and said the decoration of Commander Artur Eloi Roman was a recognition of his work to cement relations between the two countries. The outgoing officer has already been replaced by Commander Aurelio Barros and the Ambassador expressed the wish that he takes over from where Artur Eloi Roman left in order to foster the cooperation ties between Cameroon and Brazil.