Cameroon: Situation in the NW/SW - Humanitarian Aid Workers Celebrated for Sacrifices

U.N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), against the targeting of humanitarian workers and civilians in the socio-political and security crisis rocking the NW/SW regions.

The event in Bamenda on August 19, 2020 was the World Humanitarian day when the U.N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), covering the North West and South West regions and field partners, checked and balanced heights and depths of their actions in the face of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the regions. The rare event celebrated the bravery and hard work of humanitarian organisations, Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and national staff who take daily risks reaching out to people in need.

It emerged from the OCHA, Head of Office for the North West and South West regions, James Nunan that a lot has been achieved in daily life saving actions, health care, food deliveries and shelter to thousands in need. James Nunan told Cameroon Tribune that their achievement is less than expected with inadequate funding to blame. Other challenges which feature as speed brakes include, insecurity with difficulties to reach out to most needy people in rural conflict areas. It is against this backdrop that, James Nunan appealed against the targeting of humanitarian Aid workers and civilians in conflicts. He stressed the neutrality, impartiality, and independence of U.N Humanitarian works with the need to serve suffering people as their only side in any conflict.

The event featured presentations by U.N partner organisations on the road covered and challenges in humanitarian deliveries on the field. Among the lot serving in the North West region are, UNHCR, CBC, Plan International, SHUMAS, Cominsud, CHRAPA, etc.