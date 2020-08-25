Cameroon: Penda-Mboko - Suspected Separatists Arrested

Brigadier General Eba Eba, Commander of the 2nd Military Region said that if found guilty they will be prosecuted according to the law.

Soldiers serving in the 2nd Military Region are presently combing the Cameroon Development Corporation's settlement of Penda-Mboko in the Littoral Region. This follows the August 13, 2020 attack and setting ablaze of the house of the CDC Rubber Factory Manager, Ali-Malex Achalle. His private vehicle and the corporation's supervisory vehicle were equally burnt. The assailants also shot Agbor Mbi, a 16-year-old student, who was taking the Cameroon General Certificate of Education at the Ordinary Levels. He died on his way to a hospital in Mbanga. The separatists kidnapped the Rubber Factory Manager and three night watchmen whom were still in their keeping at press time on Friday August 21, 2021.

Brigadier General Eba Eba Bede Benoit, Commander of the 2nd Military Region headquartered in Douala indicated that separatists have changed their ways of operating. Currently, they live along with the population but commit mayhem in the night. As such, the 2nd Military Region has launched a screening exercise to extract the separatists from ordinary citizens. "The soldiers are doing this professionally and the population should know that the people we sent to the field are doing their mission correctly. We are assuring the population that we need them to cooperate for us to extract the bad people from their midst," he said.

The result of the ongoing operation is the seizure of ammunitions from suspected separatists which were presented to the press on August 21, 2020. Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade said some 40 suspects have been arrested. The screening was still ongoing at press time. Brigadier General Eba Eba indicated that all those found guilty will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Military hierarchy inspected the burnt structure of the CDC Factory Manager and ascertained how possibly it was for the separatists to have attacked and kidnapped the CDC staff. "The house is found close to the river Mungo. The separatists came from the other side of Muyuka and committed the atrocities. Currently, we are tracking them," he said.