South Africa: Condolences for Advocate Mohamed

GCIS/Flickr
A joint sitting of the South African Parliament, February 13, 2020.
25 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Member of Parliament (MP) Advocate Hishaam Mohamed.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, to his colleagues, former colleagues and comrades and all who knew him," the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said on Monday.

At the time of his death, Advocate Mohamed was a member of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and representative of the African National Congress in Parliament.

Advocate Mohamed, who died on Monday, was also the Committee Whip.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the first courts in Khayelitsha and Nyanga/Phillipi in the Western Cape in 1998.

He was both a lawyer and an activist. His was a life dedicated to the struggle for freedom, justice and human rights.

"He was a hands-on and dedicated public servant and, later, public representative who was extremely active in his constituency and to whom many people turned for legal advice and assistance," said the Minister in a statement.

As the Chairperson of the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre in Grassy Park, he often provided legal assistance and advice on human rights to poor and vulnerable communities.

The Minister said he was soft-spoken and humble and served the people of South Africa with unwavering dedication.

"In all my interactions with Advocate Hishaam one got the sense that this was a man who had been mentored by some of the great stalwarts of our liberation struggle, such as the likes of Dullah Omar and Essa Moosa," said Lamola.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.