Somalia Sentences Ministry of Health Officials to Jail On Graft Charges

Benadir regional court has sentenced ministry of health officials including the director general of the ministry of health after they were found guilty of stealing COVID19 funds on Monday.

Abdullahi Hashi Ali, 61 the director-general of the health ministry was arrested in mid-May after failing to account millions of aid money.

"Abdullahi Ali accused of violating articles 241, 363, 366, 375, 376, 371 of the country's penal code but was found guilty of violating article 241 of stealing COVID-19 funds and the court sentences him to 9 years in prison and $ 2,366," the judge said.

The court also sentenced Mohamed Bulle Mohamud director of the ministry's finance department found after he was found guilty of stealing public property to 18 years in jail and a fine of $2,366 and was banned from serving public office.

The fourth defendant Bashir Abdi Nur, an accountant in an HIV/AIDS project got three years, a fine of $1,183 and a ban of five years from public office and five other suspects were freed after they were found not guilty.