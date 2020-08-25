Sudan: Al-Burhan - We Will Not Abandon an Inch of Sudan Territories

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Commander in-Chief, the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt- General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has underlined that the army will not abandon an inch of Sudan's territories.

"We will not leave out our right and we will not forget it until Sudan flag flutters in Halayib and Shalateen and everywhere in the country "He affirmed.

Al-Burhan who was addressing who was addressing the officers, the non-commissioned officers and the army soldiers, at Wadi Sidna Military Area, in Karary, Khartoum State, in the context of the Army's 66th anniversary said this mass rally is the message for the Sudanese people that the army stands beside the people, not against and supports their glorious revolution.

He pointed out that the army will not let the Sudanese people down and will not allow any circle "to exploit their blood and effort s for its interests."

He expressed support to the "comprehensive change", describing what happened in the country as real change.

Al-Burhan sent a message to the army troops stationed around Halayib, Shalateen and Argene and all those who defend the country saying " We stand beside you", referring to the plots woven against Sudan's unity and borders.

