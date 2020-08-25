Zimbabwe: Taj Abdul, 6 More Robbers Nabbed

25 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

One the country's most wanted armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul who has been on the run for over two decades and masterminded a spate of criminal activities, has been arrested in Beitbridge.

Abdul was arrested while in the company of six other accomplices in the border town last night.

Police this morning confirmed the high profile arrest, and said a team of detectives from CID Homicide in Harare has since been dispatched to Beitbridge this morning as part of investigations.

Abdul has been known for evading police arrests and escaping shootouts in which some of his accomplices were killed by police in several incidents in and around the city.

