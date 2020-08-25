Namibia: Lost On the Frontline

25 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Just like healthcare workers, many essential personnel face the same level of risk infection to Covid-19.

One of those citizens who paid the ultimate price while serving his community is Sebedeus Quezy Gariseb, who died in Windhoek on 22 August shortly after contracting Covid-19.

The 47-year-old Gariseb was one of the Erongo Regional Council employees, who were at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. The regional council has described his passing as an irreplaceable loss for the community of Erongo.

Gariseb was employed as the chief administrative officer for the Walvis Bay Rural constituency office. However, he was seen by many as a shadow councillor who handled most of the affairs of his community.

Erongo chief regional officer Habate Doeses told New Era that Gariseb was an exemplary and committed worker, who put everyone else›s needs before his even if it meant risking his own life.

"We are really fortunate and proud that he was part of us.

One of the few that has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. He really worked tirelessly along many of our people who tried to bring change and relieve the difficulties that were brought along by this dreadful virus," Doeses said.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre yesterday also described Gariseb as one of the most dedicated and hardworking civil servants that has sadly lost his life while serving his community.

Gariseb is survived by his wife, Pretty Belinda Bachmann-Garises, daughters Beauty, Chelvaine, Quezline and Queen and sons Igor Quezy, Ti-i and Shatirue. Gariseb's death comes just days after retired Erongo director of education John Awaseb also succumbed to Covid-19. He died at Swakopmund on 12 August. Awaseb started as a teacher and eventually moved up the ranks and served as the director of education in the region until he retired in June 2018, after serving for 30 years. He is also survived by his wife and children.

