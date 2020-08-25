Zimbabwe: CAPS United Boss Spends Fourth Night in Prison

25 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The CAPS United boss, who was arrested on Friday, will spend another night behind bars after the matter was rolled over to Tuesday for bail application continuation.

He is accused of defrauding ZESA of US$3,5 million in a botched electricity meter deal.

Owner of Helcraw Electrical Pvt Ltd, Jere was arrested on fraud charges together with the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) senior manager Leonard Chisina, 55, and engineer Freeman Chikonzo.

Prosecutors allege in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply ZETDC with 1151 smart meters and a head end system at a cost of US$3,566, 878.

However, Jere is alleged to have produced a fake factory acceptance test visit report to the effect that the smart meters and head end system met ZETDC's standards.

Chisina and Chikonzo stand accused of signing the false report. However, other engineers expressed reservations over the signing of the document as no factory acceptance test had been done.

ZETDC resolved to remove from its system all meters supplied by Jere's company as they failed to meet minimum requirements leaving ZETDC with a financial prejudice of US$3,566,878.

The trio denies the charges.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.