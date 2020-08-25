South Africa: Unleashing the Power of Pension Funds and Debt Cancellation to Finance a Just Energy Transition (Part 4)

analysis

Three international energy research organisations have worked with Eskom trade unions to compile a report - 'Eskom Transformed: Achieving a Just Energy Transition for South Africa' - released on 23 July. This is the final piece of a four-part series on the analysis contained in the report, as well as proposed strategies for SA's energy sector. The researchers argue that the future of an unbundled Eskom includes a multitude of problems.

"Debt cannot be repaid, first because if we don't repay, the lenders won't die. That is for sure. But if we repay, we are going to die. That is also for sure."

Those were the words of the revolutionary former president of Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara. Taken from his speech to the OAU in 1987, months before his assassination, his words are as true now as they were then. And especially so when locating the issue of debt in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the massive socioeconomic impact of the lockdown.

The issue of debt must also be situated within the overarching context of the need to finance a transition from a fossil-fuel economy to a low-carbon economy in the struggle to mitigate against the deep impacts...