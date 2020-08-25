Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Encourages Farmers to Venture Into Oil Seed Farming

25 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has encouraged farmers to adopt oil seed farming in order to boost production in the country.

Officially launching the Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme which is being run under the Pfumvudza programme at Nyabvuti Farm under Chief Chipuriro area in Guruve, Chiwenga urged farmers to focus on the soya bean and sunflower farming to boost oil seed production.

"The programme is expecting a total oil seed production of over 360 000 tonnes against a national annual requirement of 220 000 tonnes of oil seed," he said at the launch of the programme.

Below are images captured during the launch in Guruve last week.

