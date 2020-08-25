South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Conducts an Oversight Visit to Meja Le Mamohla Primary Cooperative in Haartebeespoort

press release

MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) Kenetswe Mosenogi embarked on an oversight visit to Meja le Mamohla Primary Cooperative situated at Kosmos in Haartebeespoort. This is a pilot project to empower and introduce women into quality environmentally friendly brick manufacturing value chains.

The project was initiated by Department to empower a women owned co-operative through skills development in quality building panels manufacturing and business management interventions to produce good quality environmentally friendly panels that are used in a variety of construction projects including human settlements projects, schools, libraries just to mention a few.

The visit formed part of MEC's women's month programme that is aimed at engaging with women in business to have first-hand understanding of their operations, responsibilities in the sector and challenges they are faced with in operating in a male dominated building panels manufacturing industry.

MEC encouraged the co-operatives members to focus on growing their business from strength to strength. MEC also committed her department to support the co-operative by empowering them through targeted interventions such as for training on running of the business, business plans development, and participating in local community empowerment initiatives for the benefit the local community. The cooperative is 100 percent run and owned by women around Haartebeespoort Area.

During the visit, members of the cooperative shared with the MEC the history of the project, achievements to date and also how the project has changed their lives by creating jobs and skills development. The MEC applauded the members for their passion, dedication shown and encouraged them to continue with the same spirit by making it one of the best manufactures of alternative building materials in the province and even the country at large.

To date the cooperative have managed to produce building panels used for the construction of a clinic and school around the area. The members of the cooperative hope to expand their business and supply building materials to construction companies operating within the province and throughout the country.