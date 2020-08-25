Gambia: UDP Opposes Turning Kanifing Hospital to Covid-19 Treatment Centre

"The recently announced decision of designating the Kanifing General Hospital as an exclusive covid-19 treatment center risks jeopardising access to healthcare for the large number of patients that rely on this facility for the treatment of non-covid illness at a time when our already over stretched health facilities have difficulties coping with their existing patients," the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainou Darboe says on Sunday as the party commemorates 24 years of existence.

The ceremony was held at the party's headquarters at Manjai Kunda Bureau.

"The net result would be a denial of easy access to medical care for treatment of other illnesses," he opined, claiming that a better alternative would be to release to the ministry of health the big air conditioned tents that former President Jammeh purchased with "our funds" currently sitting on statehouse grounds and position them at a suitable locations, properly equipped to be used as a treatment center for covid-19 patients.

The UDP leader pointed out that during this pandemic, far too many of citizens especially the poor and the vulnerable have been left to wither in the vines, not even the token food supplies purchased from covid-19 funds reaching them - the deserving beneficiaries.

"We must all demand better of our government to uphold their primary duty to the citizens and step up by bringing in independent experts from the large pool of our talented citizens to manage this pandemic. I implore each and every one of us to present ourselves for voluntary covid-19 test in order to determine our status. I submitted myself to the test and thank Allah the test is negative."

"Today as we commemorate 24 years of the party's existence, let me pay homage to the men and women, young and old, spread across the length and breadth of our beloved Gambia and to our compatriots across all continents of the world. I am especially pleased with the sheer number and diversity of very talented and experienced professionals who have joined our ranks over the years," Ousainou Darboe, the party leader said.