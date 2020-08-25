Gambia: BAC Launches Covid-19 Prevention Face-Mask Initiative

Brikama Area Council [BAC] last week launched a Coronavirus prevention facemask initiative with 3000 facemasks provided by the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] Gambia.

The initiative was launched by the chairman of the council, Sheriffo Sonko at the Brikama market.

The market vendors were the first beneficiaries as they are always vulnerable and at the high risk of contracting the virus due to their daily interaction with different people.

Chairman Sheriffo Sonko said at the launch that out of the 3000 facemasks, Brikama market vendors will be given 2, 400, 300 to Welingara Marlet, 150 to Busumbala Market and 150 to the Council's Health and Sanitation Unit.

He reminded Gambians that Coronavirus is a killer disease that spares no one, making it a responsibility on everyone to prevent themselves and people around them from contracting it.

Chief executive officer, Modou Jonga, said by virtue of their interaction with people, market vendors are at the high risk of contracting the virus which is why they make them the first recipients of the facemasks.

He thanked UNDP for the support and their frontliners in their effort to control the spread of the virus.