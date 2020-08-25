Gambia: Water Shortage Hits Wellingara Sami in CRR

Residents of Wellingara also known as Haidara in Sami District of the Central River Region north are facing acute water shortage, as the community is struggling to come to terms with its only well, currently serving the people in the area.

Water is an important necessity in life. And while substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water and sanitation in the country, thousands of rural dwellers mostly in rural areas still lack these basic services.

In an interview with The Point, Amadou Jawo, alkalo of the village, expressed concern about how people in his community faced when it comes to accessing clean and portable drinking water. He said that the water from the community's only well is not enough for the people, much more their animals, which also depend on the same well.

According to him, the village has a population of more 300 people excluding animals which also depend on the well.

He went on to explain that the well the community is now using is even an open well, something he said, is not even hygienic for drinking.

Jawo explained that sometimes children in the village complaint of stomach ache, and this he said, is as a result of the water they drink from the well.

Wally Sowe and Sambujang Jawo, both residents of the village, expressed similar sentiments. They expressed great concern about the condition of drinking water in the village.

"This is threatening the lives of our people who live in the village for over decades".

Penda Jawo, Kadijatou Baldeh and Bakary Mballow, all residents of the village, indicted that it is sad that the people of Wellingara are faced with such hardships when accessing water to drink and for other domestic chores.

"This is a serious issue. And we feel sympathy for our people because it is like our village is not part of Gambia because reports of poor water condition at the village has reached authorities, but still now they've not consider us"

They thus called on the government, private individuals, NGOs and other donors to come to their aid.