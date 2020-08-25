South Africa: After Covid-19 - Reflections of a Freedom Fighter

opinion

How quickly our present political leaders and industry captains have forgotten our past. Do they not remember how unconstrained economic greed and minority privilege propelled the apartheid system? That our people's lands were violently taken? That property was dispossessed with vicious legislation and dwellings demolished with bulldozers?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's most recent intervention, though welcome, is not proportionate to the gravity of our situation. In 1994 our people trusted their leaders to restore land and assets to the dispossessed, and provide education, housing and dignified work for all. I remember the time, not that long ago, when we saw no other way forward and contemplated a violent transfer of power. But we were constrained and persuaded to achieve our freedom through peaceful means. I recall the day we stood in long lines in the hot sun to cast our votes, euphoric and so full of hope, to elect new leaders and usher in our new democracy.

Twenty-six years later what has our new democracy brought us? A 2019 World Bank report finds that the top 1% of South Africans own 70.9% of the nation's wealth. The bottom 60% collectively control only 7% of the country's assets. According to the same...