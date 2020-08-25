South Africa: Bright Lights Are Shining On the Virus of Corruption - Now for Action

25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

The battle against corruption has been given major impetus by President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'Dear Comrades' letter, and by an earlier ANC NEC resolution to call on the government to establish a 'multi-disciplinary agency' to deal with white-collar crime. Action must follow.

Sello Lediga of the Patriotic Movement, a civil society organisation that promotes patriotism in SA, has called on civil society to mobilise against the small clique of politically connected tenderpreneurs and crooks who are greedily thwarting the efforts to counter the Covid-19 pandemic and debasing the once-proud traditions of the ANC. He maintains, correctly so, that SA is experiencing the kind of corruption no one would have thought possible under the leadership of the father of our Constitution.

His eloquent opinion piece published on 21 August 2020 contains a heartfelt call to action that omits two significant developments that may possibly alter the trajectory of his call in a penetrating and radical way.

First: there is an important resolution of the National Executive Committee of the governing ANC and, second, after Lediga wrote, there is the "Dear Comrade" letter of 23 August from the presidential desk. The two may find the Patriotic Movement and the phalanx of civil society...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

