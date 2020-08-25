Sudan: Ethiopian PM Visits Sudan Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed is due here, tomorrow, Tuesday, in a one-day visit to the country.

The newly-appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan said following the presentation of his credentials to the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan , at the Presidential Palace, Monday, that the Ethiopian Premier will arrive in Sudan to hold meetings with the Sudanese leaderships on the bilateral relations and means for developing them further.

He said in press statement that Al-Burhan expressed full support the ambassador to perform his assignments in Sudan to strengthen the Sudanese-Ethiopian distinguished relations.

The Ethiopian diplomat said Al-Burham welcomed the Ethiopian Prime Minister's visit to Sudan which will push forward the relations between the two countries.