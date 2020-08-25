Sudan: Permanent Delegate in Geneva Meets Refugees High Commissioner

Geneva — The Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib Abdul Rahman, met today, with the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

the Permanent Representative has expressed during the meeting appreciation of the Government of Sudan for the work carried out by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, especially through its country office in Sudan, in addition to the support it has been providing to address the issues of refugees and internally displaced persons in Sudan, stressing keenness of the government of the transitional period to give attention to the issues of refugees and displacement the due concern for their close relation with the comprehensive peace process in the country.

On his part, the High Commissioner, Filippo Grande has expressed pleasure over the meeting, stressing readiness and commitment of his office to assist the Sudan in the transitional period.

He noted that the UNHCR has been working in the previous period closely with the relevant institutions, especially by attracting humanitarian and development support through the humanitarian emergency response in Sudan, in the food security, in addition to finding sustainable solutions to the refugees and the displacement problems, noting to the importance of developing a plan for the internally displaced persons and refugees that helps attract development support to the host communities.