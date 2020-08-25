Sudan: Head of Political and Press Section of EU Commission in Sudan Visits

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Deputy Ambassador of the European Union's Delegation and the Head of the Political and Press Section of EU Commission in Sudan, Mr. Daniel Weiss, has paid a visit to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) today, met with the Director General of the Agency, Mohamed Abdul Hamid, and discussed with him the role played by (SUNA) in the transitional period in Sudan, the press work, the freedom of the press, and the role of the official bodies during this period.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Osman Adam, the Editor-in-Chief of the Sudan News Agency, and Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Director of Information of EU Commission in Sudan.

The European official has received a comprehensive briefing on the role being played by SUNA, and was acquainted with its various departments and divisions, Meanwhile, Mr. Daniel has praised the efforts of SUNA in running the work despite the surrounding circumstances and the lack of work aids.

Read the original article on SNA.

