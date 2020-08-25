Sudan: U.S. Secretary of State to Arrive in Sudan On Tuesday

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will arrive in Sudan tomorrow, Tuesday, in an official visit to Sudan during which he will hold talks with the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdull Fattah Al-Burhan and the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk.

SUNA learnt that the talks dealing with the US support to the democratic transition in Sudan and the relation with Israel.

The talks are, also, expected to discuss the speeding up of lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism besides, the US support to peace process in Sudan.

The visit is considered the first visit to Sudan by a US Secretary of State, since2004.

The visit comes on a time, the Khartoum and Washington relations witness remarkable developments following the formation of the civilian-led government in Sudan.

Pompano's tour includes Israel, Bahrain and the UAE.