Sudan: Gamar Eddin Commends Germany's Support to Sudan

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Eddin has praised the support provided by Germany to Sudan, appreciating the joint cooperation and reciprocal visits between the two countries.

During his reception today, at his office the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Thomas Terchteigen, who presented a copy of his credentials, Gamar Edding stressed the government's trend to build partnerships with the world's countries to bring peace and development in entire country.

The new German ambassador has emphasized on the extended relations between the two countries, asserting his country's endeavor to consolidate bilateral relations between Sudan and Germany, noting to an attaché from the German Ministry of Development and Economic Cooperation in the German embassy staff in order to promote economic exchange between the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.