Sudan: Gamar Eddin Commends Germany's Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Eddin has praised the support provided by Germany to Sudan, appreciating the joint cooperation and reciprocal visits between the two countries.

During his reception today, at his office the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Thomas Terchteigen, who presented a copy of his credentials, Gamar Edding stressed the government's trend to build partnerships with the world's countries to bring peace and development in entire country.

The new German ambassador has emphasized on the extended relations between the two countries, asserting his country's endeavor to consolidate bilateral relations between Sudan and Germany, noting to an attaché from the German Ministry of Development and Economic Cooperation in the German embassy staff in order to promote economic exchange between the two countries.