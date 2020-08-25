Sudan: Government Delegations and Darfur Track Continue Negotiations On Security Arrangements

Juba — the Sudanese government and the Darfur track continued today, at the Pyramid Hotel in the capital, Juba, negotiating sessions on the security arrangements.

The head of the mediation team and advisor to the president of the southern Sudan's government for security affairs, Tut Galwak, told the media that today's session on security arrangements for the Darfur track included the Sudanese government and leaders of the Darfur track.

The negotiating delegation for the Darfur track has requested a time limit given for consultations, and it will be resumed today's evening at 7:00 pm.

It is worth noting that the security arrangements file on the Darfur track is the last of the files being negotiated in this round of negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Revolutionary Front.