Sudan: Protection of Civilians in North Darfur Discussed

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk gave directives for strengthening the protection of civilians and making success the agricultural season in North Darfur, besides, sup porting the ongoing peace efforts, in Juba and the security and living condition situations in the state.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk met, on Monday, the Wali (governor) f North Darfur State, Mohammed Hassan Arabi in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Basher Manis.

Arabi said in press statements that he briefed the Prime Minister on the situations in the state, especially, the government's efforts for protection of civilians and the plan of the formation of the government of the state.