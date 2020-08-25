Sudan: Tawer Briefed On Arrangements for Conference of Intellectual Building

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Siddig Tawer, was informed on the ongoing arrangements for convening of the intellectual building conference during the coming period, which will be organized by the Darfur Lawyers Association.

During his meeting in his office today at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the Darfur Lawyers Association headed by Sadiq Ali Hassan, the association's Secretary General, who noted in a press statement that the meeting has tackled the outcomes of association's delegation's visit to the five states of Darfur, and its meeting with the leaders and sheikhs of the internally displaced persons' camps, the youth, women and the traditional administrations.

He indicated that the conference is aims to develop the local communities, and diffuses the culture of claiming rights through peaceful means, noting that the conference will be launched in Darfur's states during the coming period.