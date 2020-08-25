Sudan: Tawer Briefed On Arrangements for Conference of Intellectual Building

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Siddig Tawer, was informed on the ongoing arrangements for convening of the intellectual building conference during the coming period, which will be organized by the Darfur Lawyers Association.

During his meeting in his office today at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the Darfur Lawyers Association headed by Sadiq Ali Hassan, the association's Secretary General, who noted in a press statement that the meeting has tackled the outcomes of association's delegation's visit to the five states of Darfur, and its meeting with the leaders and sheikhs of the internally displaced persons' camps, the youth, women and the traditional administrations.

He indicated that the conference is aims to develop the local communities, and diffuses the culture of claiming rights through peaceful means, noting that the conference will be launched in Darfur's states during the coming period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.