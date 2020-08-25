Sudan: Burhan Receives Credentials of Ethiopia's Ambassador to Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has received today at the Republican Palace the credentials of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia in Khartoum, Ybltal Amero.

In press statements following the credentials presenting ceremony, Ambassador Yibtalal Amero said that the meeting with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council discussed the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan in the economic, political and social fields, indicating that the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council has welcomed the due visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed tomorrow to the country.