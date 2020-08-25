Sudan: Burhan Receives Credentials of Ethiopia's Ambassador to Khartoum

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has received today at the Republican Palace the credentials of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia in Khartoum, Ybltal Amero.

In press statements following the credentials presenting ceremony, Ambassador Yibtalal Amero said that the meeting with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council discussed the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan in the economic, political and social fields, indicating that the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council has welcomed the due visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed tomorrow to the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.