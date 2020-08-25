Sudan: FM Receives Credentials of Sultanate of Oman's Ambassador

24 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar Eddin Ismail, today received in his office the new ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Khartoum, Ambassador Dr. Ali bin Suleiman bin Saeed who presented a copy of his credentials.

The Ambassador has conveyed the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, and the greetings of the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressing his country's keenness to push forward the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

On his part, the Minister has expressed depth and strength of the relations between the two brotherly peoples, appreciating the cooperation between the two countries and the remarkable stances of the Sultanate of Oman in support of Sudan.

