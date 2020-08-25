Sierra Leone: Palo Conteh's Lawyers Raise Concern

One of the defense lawyers for the appellate applicant, Rtd. Maj. Alfred Palo Conteh, Wara Serry-Karmal, has informed the Appeals Court judges that the state was yet to make available documents on the just concluded treason trial to enable them to file in their appeal.

She said they have written the Chief Justice and the Master and Registrar of the Judiciary to make available the audio recording of the entire treason trial and the transcribed version of the audio recording, but to no avail, stating that they were having some constraints in filing the appeal for the matter to commence.

Also, lead defense counsel, Abdul O. Conteh, raised similar concern and stated that after the court had denied bail to the appellate applicant Rtd. Maj. Alfred Palo Conteh and ordered that the documents of the treason trial be made available to them within seven days, they were still having difficulties in accessing the said documents.

Meanwhile, one of the judges on the matter, Justice Ivan Sesay told the appellate applicant that by September 17th,2020, they should have filed in their documents together with their relevant authorities.

He also gave the respondent applicant another two weeks for them to file in their own documents, together with their relevant authorities.

He asked both parties to get themselves prepared for their oral submissions on the 13th October, 2020.

In July this year, Conteh was convicted for unlawful possession of small arms and carrying weapons in a prohibited place by the High Court and was given a compulsory jail term, but his lawyers appealed the decision of the court.

Appellate applicant, Rtd. Maj. Alfred Palo Conteh, was earlier denied bail pending appeal which the judge in their ruling told the court that they have carefully looked into the issues raised and the arguments for and against, and decided that the application ought to be dismissed

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th October, for oral submission and determination of the appeal at the Court of Appeal.