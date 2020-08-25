Sierra Leone: Justice Momo-Jah Stevens Sentences Driver to 15 Years Imprisonment

21 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Justice Alhaji Momo-Jah Stevens, Justice of the Court of Appeal, has on Wednesday, 19th August, 2020 sentenced one Manso Kamara, a driver residing in Allen Town-Tarpo Corner for sexually abusing and penetrating a 16-year old pupil.

The convict was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012 as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.

According to the Particulars of Offence, Manso Kamara, on the 23rd day of March, 2020 engaged in an act of sexual penetration of a child in the east end of Freetown.

In her evidence, Agnes Kanu (not real name) admitted that she knows the convict, describing him as, "the driver of our former landlord." She went further to state that the accused was asked to escort her to collect their remaining belongings to transfer to another house that they have already rented.

"I was in the same vehicle with him until we reached the house we were previously occupying," she said, noting further that, "he followed me in the house and forcefully grabbed me from my back and penetrated his penis into my vagina."

The medical report revealed that even though there were no physical injuries at the time of examination but there was copious yellowish vagina discharge.

Justice Stevens strongly warned perpetrators to desist from sexual abuse in order to make the society a better place for children.

