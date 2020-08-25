Sierra Leone: Approved Car Wash Project to Benefit Over 1,600 Youth

In line with President Bio's address in the State Opening of Parliament on the 28 May, Finance Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa has given certificate of approval to the Ministry of youth on the 17th August for the construction of additional Twenty-Seven (27) Car Wash Centers across the country.

The approval was done after the project moved from several stages including the request for bid, NPPA approval etc.

This will benefit over 1,600 young people across the country after the 27 car wash center would have been constructed added to the already existing ones.

The centers will also have public toilets, shops and waiting area for customers.

It could be recalled that President Bio in the state opening of Parliament lauded the effort of his government in providing livelihood for young people through the construction of car wash all over the country.

"Government has also established opportunities for thousands of youth with the construction of car wash centers, youth farms, fisheries projects, and the youth service schemes," the President noted.

Speaking to New Age, Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura said that the President is investing in young people and that as a Minister, he is determined to ensure that lasting impact is made in the lives of young people.