Rwanda: Son of First Rwandan Covid-19 Victim Joins Awareness Campaign

24 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Video producer Faycal Hassan Tuyishime whose father was the first person to succumb to Covid-19 in Rwanda joined "ntabe ari njye", a Covid-19 awareness campaign.

In a recorded video message, Tuyishime said that it was a tragedy to lose his father who was a very important person to him and the family at large, due to Covid-19.

He therefore reiterated that it should be everyone's responsibility to prevent the spread of the pandemic by applying all set precautionary measures.

#COVID19 nta mubyeyi igira. Iyo imugira ntiba yaratwaye uwanjye. Dushobora kurambirwa #COVID19 ariko yo ntiturambirwa. Izatugeraho igihe cyose tuzayiha urwaho.#COVID19 IRICA!#RwanyaCOVID19 #AmbaraMask#KambareNEZA #Tuzatsinda pic.twitter.com/KthNynTclQ

- Rwanda Biomedical Centre (@RBCRwanda) August 23, 2020

The deceased was a 65-year old truck driver who was residing in a neighbouring country and came back home in critical condition.

So far, Rwanda reported a total of 3,089 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of whom 1,755 have recovered.

Also, 12 people so far succumbed to the pandemic in the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

