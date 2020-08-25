Sierra Leone: 12-Yrs Jail for Rapist

Justice Ansumana Ivan Sesay has on Wednesday, 19th August, 2020, sentenced one Mohamed Deen to twelve years imprisonment for sexually penetrating a 13- year -old girl.

Prior to the sentencing, the particulars of offence states that between June to August, 2017, the convict was involved in an act of sexual intercourse with an underage girl in Freetown, and was charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual offences Act of 2012.

The Prosecution led by Jesse Tucker called three witnesses-the victim, the investigating officer and the medical doctor-to prove its case.

And according to Justice Sesay, the prosecution must prove its case beyond reasonable doubt with key elements, including the victim must be an underage, the accused must have had the intention to commit the act and the act must have been committed by the accused.

Reading the testimony of 13 years old victim, the judge said on the date in question the victim went to visit the convict, who ordered her to remove her dress.

He said the convict also removed his trousers and sexually penetrated her.

He said the victim also in her testimony said she had had multiple sexes with the convict, who she refers to as her boyfriend.

According to the medical doctor from Rainbow Centre, Dr Olabisi Claudius Cole, the victim's hymen was completely ruptured, with whitish substance.

Having gone through all of the evidence in the aforementioned matter, justice Sesay established that the prosecution had proven its case beyond all reasonable doubt hence found the accused guilty of the offense as charged.

Before he was sentenced, his lawyer from Legal Aid Board, Cecilia Tucker, canvassed the judge to temper justice with mercy and described the convict as a family man with two children and a wife.