Sierra Leone: Sachet Water Companies Defy Parliament

21 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S. Bangura

Sitting by the Parliamentary Committee on Water Resources was yesterday stalled due to the failure of 23 sachet water companies to appear before parliament after being summoned.

Out of 30 companies summoned by the committee only seven appeared without any valid reasons.

After fifteen minutes closed door meeting, the committee recommended that the sittings be stood down, but urged all those companies that appeared before the committee to go and come back on the next adjourned date.

The committee also demanded the presence of Standards Bureau and a full force of officials from the Sierra Leone Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission, including the Director General.

They noted that failing to adhere to the committee's demand will leave them with no option but to use Section 93 & 95 of the Constitution to take action against defaulters and subsequently close down operation of defaulting companies.

A representative from the Sierra Leone Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (SLWRC), Ing. Michael Kargbo, told the committee that the respective companies were all contacted via mobile phone, after a receipt of the letter from the committee.

He said only a few of the companies could not be reached, but reiterated that calls were made for them to avail themselves in Parliament.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Lahai Marrah, said the commission has the mandate to discipline companies that fail to comply with the set criteria as provided for in the Act.

He said most of those businesses will be closed because they cannot continue to operate without licenses or meeting the standards that are required.

"You cannot come here and tell us that when meeting are called these companies could not attend and you still allow them to operate, parliament is not ready to go with this way. They are out there giving our people poisonous and filthy water to drink and when you call them they fail to appear. You have the power to close them down," he said.

