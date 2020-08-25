Sierra Leone: Prince Harding Now Plays Second Fiddle

The 1995 Constitution of the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party(SLPP) ,as amended in 2020, has reduced the powers of Dr. Alex Prince Harding to a mere chairman of the party, while President Julius Maada Bio would now serve as the party's leader,deputised by Vice president Juldeh Jalloh.

According to a release from the party, on the 6th of March, 2020, the SLPP presented a draft constitution to the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) for onward publication in the National Gazette as per law required, and that on that same day , the said draft constitution was duly published by PPRC for the general public to peruse and raise objections and concerns.

The release indicated that five objections were made by the public to PPRC which were also communicated to the party for possible review.

It further stated that by ruling dated 17th July, 2020, the PPRC directed the party to amend some of the provisions of the draft constitution and submit the amended version for publication, and to make way for it to come into force after five working days.

The release added that the final amended version of the constitution was presented to PPRC on the 7th of August 2020 for publication, and that the final draft of the constitution was published on the 11th August 2020 by PPRC.

It continued that the constitution officially became functional and legally binding on the 19th August 2020, which serves as the guiding document of the party after fulfilling all provisions of the 991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, the PPRC Act of 2002 and the 1995 Constitution of SLPP as amended.

"The new constitution of SLPP has dully approved His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio as the leader of the party, and Vice President Juldeh Jalloh as deputy leader, 'it concludes.