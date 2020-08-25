Southern Africa: Office of Independent Newspaper Bombed in Mozambique

24 August 2020
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

On the night of 23 August 2020, the offices of Canal De Mozambique (CanalMoz) suffered a suspected arson attack with reports indicating that computers and other key equipment were burnt down.

It is suspected that the arsonists used a crude device, with a flammable liquid, known as a Molotov cocktail, to bomb the offices of the independent news organisation.

CanalMoz, a weekly newspaper, has made a name for itself through its reportage on corruption and misgovernance.

The newspaper's next publication date is Wednesday 26 August 2020, but the arson attack may make it impossible for CanalMoz to publish.

In July this year, Matias Guente, the publication's editor, was questioned by authorities on allegations that he had violated the Official Secrets Act after CanalMoz published details about oil contracts between the government and the oil multinationals operating in Cabo Delgado province, in northern Mozambique.

At the end of last year, Guente survived a kidnap attempt near the general staff offices of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM). Armed men tried to drag him into a vehicle, but failed.

MISA Zimbabwe position

The arson attack on the offices of CanalMozhas has all the hallmarks of a continuation of violations against the media in that country.

Besides the attack on CanalMoz offices, Mozambican authorities are yet to account for journalist, Ibraimo Abu Mbaruco, who has been missing for more than four months.

Clearly, a pattern is developing, where journalists and media organisations who are seen to be critical of government operations are attacked.

We urge Mozambican authorities such as the police and other law enforcement agencies to conduct extensive and transparent investigations to ensure they establish who was responsible for the arson attack on the CanalMoz offices.

Furthermore, those that are implicated should be prosecuted.

We also call upon Mozambican authorities to ensure the protection and the advancement of media freedom.

MISA Zimbabwe is worried that press freedom is on the decline in Mozambique and calls upon authorities to address these worrying developments given the critical role played by the media in entrenching democracy, transparency and accountable governance.

Read the original article on MISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Media Institute of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.