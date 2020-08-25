South Africa: Safa Warns of Legal Action If DA's Mhlongo Doesn't Apologise for His Remarks About Danny Jordaan

24 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Democratic Alliance member Tsepo Mhlongo has for months called for the suspension of the SA Football Association's president, Danny Jordaan, so that he may be investigated for alleged maladministration of the organisation. Now the association and Jordaan have retaliated by issuing Mhlongo a letter of demand, seeking that he retract his utterances.

The battle lines have been drawn between the South African Football Association (Safa) and a member of the sport parliamentary oversight committee, Tsepo Mhlongo. The association has sent Mhlongo a lawyer's letter, asking that he apologise for comments he made in the media about Safa president Danny Jordaan prior to a Safa delegation appearing before the oversight committee.

"No further comment. This issue which he said outside Parliament is now in the hands of lawyers," Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told Daily Maverick. "It was a statement he uttered before the parliamentary committee meeting to various publications and TV stations. This has nothing to do with the parliamentary matters."

Mhlongo, who is a member of Parliament for the Democratic Alliance (DA), has long been critical of Jordaan, whom he has accused of ruling the organisation with an iron fist.

Safa has lost two of its vice-presidents in the past...

