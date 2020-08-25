Somalia: Galmudug State President Appoints New Chairperson of Regional Supreme Court

25 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug State President, Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor, has appointed Abdullahi Mohamud Ga'al as the new Chairperson of the regional Supreme Court, in line with his commitment to building effective judicial institutions within the state.

The decree from the Office of the President stated that the decision on the appointment had been reached after extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the region. The President called on the new Chairperson to be diligent in the performance of his duties in working to rebuild and reform the state judiciary.

Also the Speaker of the Galmudug Parliament, Mohamed Nur Ga'al, announced that the second session of the Regional Assembly would officially resume on 27 August. He called on all MPs to avail themselves on 26 August ahead of the official opening.

The second session was postponed previously due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in the country. President Qorqor will attend the session which is expected to deliberate on key security, political and economic issues within the region and more widely.

