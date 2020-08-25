South Africa: NSRI - Saving Lives and Creating Futures Through Water Safety Education

25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

It is estimated that 600 children die by drowning in South Africa each year. The National Sea Rescue Institute reports that most child drownings are in rural areas, where children under the age of five drown around the house in buckets, basins, baths, or pit latrines.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was established in 1967 following the drowning of 17 fishermen during a severe storm near Mossel Bay. Their mission: to be the most admired and trusted rescue organisation in South Africa, inspiring volunteers to join and stay, ensuring that funders are proud to be associated with them, and building national pride.

The organisation has two divisions: the first is the rescue division; the second was established in 2006 when the NSRI launched its drowning prevention initiative through teaching water safety.

"Our goal is to prevent drowning through education, through preventative measures, and through rescue. We aim to reduce the large number of people who die from drowning every year, 600 of these being children," says NSRI volunteer and spokesperson Slindile Mkhize.

The NSRI is a non-profit organisation staffed solely by volunteers who are on call 24/7. The rescue division currently has 1,351 volunteers, while the drowning prevention division...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

