South Africa: Eastern Cape - Heart Babies in Crisis After Litany of False Promises and Bungles By Health Department

The lives of 60 children are under serious threat after the Eastern Cape Department of Health failed for almost two years to fix a critical piece of equipment and stacked up lies and administrative bungles in the process. The children's parents have no other option but to hope and wait as their children get sicker by the day.

Close to 60 children at Port Elizabeth's Dora Nginza Hospital, some critically ill, have been waiting for a medical procedure for almost two years after the Eastern Cape Department of Health failed to replace a broken-down catheterisation laboratory at the centre for cardiothoracic surgery in the province.

The cath lab, located at Port Elizabeth's Provincial Hospital, broke in October 2018 and since then a tragic series of lies, obfuscations, political thuggery and administrative bungles has seen a major crisis developing at Dora Nginza Hospital where the Department of Paediatrics is based.

