Nigeria: Student Writing WAEC Exam Tests Positive for Covid-19 - Governor

25 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.

The governor said the student had an asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.

He, however, said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.

"We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state," the governor said.

"We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay," he said.

The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.

He added that a government team was moving around schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

"All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe," he said.

The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.

"I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first-hand reports in case of any emergency.

"Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing the examination," the governor said.

Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.

"Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results," he said.

(NAN)

