South Africa: Accused Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment for Fraud

Anastasia Mariana Parkin (53) was sentenced to five years imprisonment on Monday in the East London Magistrate's Court for fraud.

Parkin was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in December 2019, following an investigation into allegations that she misappropriated over R 4million from her then employer, St Johns Ambulance.

Amongst others, her duties included banking of funds, payment of salaries and creditors. She was the only authorized user of the computerised financial system which she utilized to reconcile all financial payments, which were made by, or received by her employer.

The DPCI investigation which began in February 2019, revealed how she unlawfully and intentionally stole the funds by transferring them into her own account and those of her family members. The court found her guilty on 993 counts of fraud and sentenced Parkin to five years direct imprisonment.