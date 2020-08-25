Nigeria: Idoko, Falcons Star Ordega Receive Excellence Awards

Two foremost Benue State sports personalities, Mr Mike Idoko, the Executive Vice-chairman of Lobi Stars football club and Super Falcons striker, Miss Francisca Ordega were on Sunday, August 23 honoured by the Coalition for Good Governance.

While the award of the Best Football Manager of the Year was conferred on Idoko, the Super Falcons pacy forward was honoured with the award of the Best Female Footballer of the Year.

For the vice-chairman of Lobi Stars, the award is the fourth in less than a year from different reputable organizations.

According to the organisers, the award goes to show that the recipient is "blessed with a rare gift and track record of performance in his chosen profession as a football manager of excellence."

It will be recalled that Lobi Stars had a good run in the NPFL 2019/2020 as they constantly found themselves in one of the top three positions till the COVID-19 Pandemic aborted the league season.

Lobi Stars eventually lost out of the continent via a controversial PPG Mechanism which catapulted Enyimba from fifth place to third and finally second position.

Idoko who personally received the award said he is spurred to do more to justify the series of awards he has received.