South Africa: Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage are urgently seeking the driver of a small blue sedan type of vehicle, following a collision on the Old Cape Road, Uitenhage (just before Kruisrivier) on Sunday, 23 August 2020.

According to police information, an Opel Monza ran out of fuel and the two passengers were busy pushing the vehicle down Old Cape Road, when the driver of the Opel Monza suddenly felt an impact from behind the vehicle and he heard someone screaming. The driver then discovered that a vehicle had collided into the rear of his vehicle. A 38 year old male passed away on the scene while the other person escaped any injury. The driver of the blue sedan, a male in his early thirties allegedly got out of his vehicle and informed the driver of the Opel Monza that he is quickly going to fetch his cellphone and will return. The unknown driver sped off and never returned to the accident scene. The 38-year-old deceased was identified by his relatives as Maxwell Peyi.

Police are urging the driver of the blue sedan to contact the investigating officer as soon as possible. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or may know the driver of the sedan is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041 996 3438.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.