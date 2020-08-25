South Africa: Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver

press release

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage are urgently seeking the driver of a small blue sedan type of vehicle, following a collision on the Old Cape Road, Uitenhage (just before Kruisrivier) on Sunday, 23 August 2020.

According to police information, an Opel Monza ran out of fuel and the two passengers were busy pushing the vehicle down Old Cape Road, when the driver of the Opel Monza suddenly felt an impact from behind the vehicle and he heard someone screaming. The driver then discovered that a vehicle had collided into the rear of his vehicle. A 38 year old male passed away on the scene while the other person escaped any injury. The driver of the blue sedan, a male in his early thirties allegedly got out of his vehicle and informed the driver of the Opel Monza that he is quickly going to fetch his cellphone and will return. The unknown driver sped off and never returned to the accident scene. The 38-year-old deceased was identified by his relatives as Maxwell Peyi.

Police are urging the driver of the blue sedan to contact the investigating officer as soon as possible. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or may know the driver of the sedan is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041 996 3438.