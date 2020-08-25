South Africa: Missing Girls Sought

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences unit is seeking the community's assistance in tracing two 14-year-old girls who went missing on Thursday, 20 August 2020.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 20 August 2020, Leverne September and Amina Mbulo, both 14 years old, were reported missing by their family. Leverne and Amina left their homes in Opel Street and Vitara Street, Missionvale without informing anyone where they were going. On Friday, 21 August 2020, when another friend came looking for them, the grandmother of Leverne realized that they were not home nor were they with friends in the vicinity. The grandmothers of both the girls went looking for them when they received information that both of them were seen in Russell Road, Central on Friday 21 August 2020.

On Sunday, 23 August 2020, they were both reported missing at Algoa Park police station. Police is appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Leverne September and Amina Mbula, to urgently contact D/Sgt Luzuko Pehlo on 082 5650155 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

