South Africa: DA Extends Condolences to the Family of Adv Hishaam Mohamed MP

25 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Adv Glynnis Breytenbach MP - DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is saddened by the sudden passing of ANC Member of Parliament and Member of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Adv Hishaam Mohamed.

For three decades Adv Mohamed committed his life to help vulnerable communities.

He served as the Western Cape Provincial Head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for many years and will be remembered as a tireless public servant who changed the face of justice in South Africa.

He served with dedication and distinction and has indeed left an indelible mark on the South African justice system.

The DA extends our sincere condolences Adv Mohamed's family, loved ones and his colleagues in the ANC.

May his soul rest in peace.

