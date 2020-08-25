South Africa: Uyinene, One Year Later - Patriarchy and the 'Boy Code' That Makes Monsters of Males

Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered in a post office in Cape Town (file photo).
25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A year after 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered while collecting a parcel at a post office in Cape Town, her mother, Nomangwane, wants to find a way to stop male violence and hate.

Monday 24 August marked a year since Luyanda Botha, an employee at the Clarenreich Post Office in Cape Town, kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Throughout Monday, a mild winter's day in Cape Town, a steady stream of people gathered at the scene of the crime to pay tribute to Uyinene and to mourn collectively the country's "second" silent pandemic, gender-based violence (GBV), which claims the lives of thousands of women and children each year.

Flowers, handmade cards, notes and candles singled out the squat and characterless building on busy Imam Haron Road, where Botha beat the life out of the young woman. The post office is situated a few hundred metres from the Claremont police station.

At the prompting of the Uyinene Mrwetyaya Foundation, a webinar, titled Why Men's Violence Against Women in South Africa is Not Changing Swiftly Enough, and What To Do About It, was co-hosted by the South African Medical Research Council's University of South Africa...

