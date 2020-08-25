South Africa: Alleged Vehicle Thieves Caught in the Act

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Joint police action resulted in the immediate arrest of two suspected vehicle thieves yesterday afternoon, 24 August 2020 in Sidwell.

It is alleged that at about 13:30, PE K9 unit members received information of suspects busy stealing a blue Ford Fiesta at Kudu flats in Gould Street in Sidwell. Backup was requested and PE Flying Squad and the Anti-Gang Unit immediately responded. As police tactically approached the flats, the suspects where already inside the vehicle. When they spotted the police approaching them, they jumped out and started running in different directions. Two suspects, aged 25 and 29 years old, were apprehended and detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was tampered with as the wires were already cut. A side cutter was also found on one of the suspect's. The vehicle was also confiscated for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

