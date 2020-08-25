South Africa: Revil Mason Carried On Excavating the Past Right Until the End

analysis

Archaeologist Revil Mason, who died on Sunday, was a pioneer who helped tell the story of South Africa that many didn't want told.

On his property in North Riding, just north of Johannesburg, Revil Mason had found what he called an "interesting" cattle station, with a wall that was perhaps 300 years old.

"And that is my last excavation and that will be 60 years of African archaeology," Mason told Daily Maverick early in 2019. It was to be the close of a chapter. Mason died on Sunday morning aged 91.

To those who knew and worked with him, he was larger than life, quite the eccentric and true pioneer in his field.

He was a member of a breed of archaeologists who could still disappear on months-long expeditions and return to enthral audiences with discoveries made in remote corners of southern Africa yet to be fully explored.

Even when old age was creeping up, Mason was still ready for adventure. At the age of 69 he embarked on a solo bike trip across the Karakoram Mountains, the western Himalayas, from Pakistan to China.

And the citizens of Joburg can thank Mason for helping tell the...