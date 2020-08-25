South Africa: Crime Prevention Members Recover Stolen Property

press release

The alertness and swift response to a theft complaint by Group D members performing COVID 19 duties led to the recovery of stolen property.

Today, 24 August 2020 at 15:45 members of the Kimberley Mounted unit responded to a complaint where wire fencing and various material and equipment was allegedly stolen by community members living at the Platfontein settlement situated outside of Kimberley.

It was reported that a contractor and his employees were busy erecting a wire fence on a farm when they were allegedly attacked by angry residents from Platfontein. The employees fled the scene as they feared for their lives.

Additional members from group D assisted and they dispersed the angry community members. Upon further investigation and after searching the area, the members discovered the stolen property in the veld.

The police discovered the following items ,namely 13 rolls of thorn wire fencing, 150 droppers , 90 iron steel poles, a hammer , one generator bore hole machine, one hand drill, one spade ,one wire fastener machine, a hand saw and a wooden pole.

The estimated value of the recovered stolen items amounted to approximately R45 000-00.

Brig Nicky Mills, the Group leader stated that although no arrests were made, the members were able to recover the stolen property and expressed his gratitude to the members who responded swiftly to the complaint.