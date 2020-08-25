South Africa: Hunger, Thirst and the Climate Crisis Have Not Been Under Lockdown

analysis

The launch of the 'People's Climate Justice Charter' this week is important. It is the product of an exemplary campaign, five years of consultation and social mobilisation led by the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign. However, the real challenges to ensure it is taken seriously by society are just beginning.

In a week's time it will be the start of spring, once more. After a cold winter and the windy, dusty August, there's a lightness in the air as temperatures start to increase again. The jasmine is in blossom, its fragrance is smelled on many streets. Leaves are returning to the trees. Birds are busy.

Despite the dark shadow Covid-19 has cast across our world, there's a feeling of normality. The seasons keep moving, this feels like life as we have always known it.

We want to feel optimistic.

Yet all is not as it should be with our climate. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has distracted the world from the climate crisis, the climate crisis has not returned the favour. If Covid-19 has given us a rude awakening about our vulnerabilities and mortality, the climate crisis has much bigger shocks in store.

For example, according to the...